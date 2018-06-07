Life Outside Festival at Creve Coeur Lake Park this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. - With her eyes on the target, Erin Hillgoss-Volkmann hopes to open some minds to the benefits of a bow and arrow.

“We are going to teach people to shoot archery,” said Hillgoss-Volkmann, education director at the Gateway Arch National Park. “We tie it in with our park theme to Plains Indians and how they used to hunt. And we’re going to teach people to shoot archery.'

If you’ve ever wanted to get to know your inner Green Arrow, or how you’d fare in a Hunger Games, then you might want to head to the Life Outside Festival Saturday at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park.

“(It’s a) chance for people to come out from all across the region to come to Creve Coeur Lake and see try and learn all kinds of outdoor activities,” said Seth Treptow, communications manager for the Great Rivers Greenway.

Great Rivers Greenway is gearing up for its third annual festival that encourages us all to spend less time on the couch and more time in the great outdoors.

The all-day free event at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park allows the adventurous, the curious, or even those with a casual interest an opportunity to try a new outdoor hobby like kayaking, canoeing, stand-up paddle boarding, tree climbing, rock climbing, mountain biking, astronomy, gardening, and more.

“Some of these activities might require special things,” says Treptow. “You might need a kayak or climbing harnesses if you want to do it on a regular basis. You don’t want to make those purchases until you know if it’s something you really love. And so the best way to know if it’s something you love is to try it.”

And with practice, you might just become adept at a new hobby if you give the great outdoors a try.