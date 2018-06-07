× Imo’s Pizza covering adoption fees at Stray Rescue in June

ST. LOUIS – Stray Rescue of St. Louis is at full capacity, with more than 400 animals available for adoption at its shelter or in foster homes.

Imo’s Pizza is stepping up to help those animals find loving forever homes by covering the cost of adoption for the entire month of June.

The offer is valid for dogs and cats more than six-months-old.

Every adoption includes spay/neuter surgery, vaccines, microchipping, and a year of free training.