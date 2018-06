Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Former Chief Executive, Gerald Storch, is working on a deal to save some Toys "R" Us stores, distribution centers and trademarks. Storch is in discussions with several venture groups that are considering buying the remaining parts of the storied retailer and bringing him on to the management team

Toys "R" Us trademarks will be sold at an auction on June 11 and June 18.