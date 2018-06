Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN, Ill. - Red Schoendienst grew up in small Germantown, Illinois, just 45 miles from Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis. Locals said Schoendienst put Germantown on the map.

Everyone from the town grew up hearing stories about their hometown hero.

Red grew from the small baseball field in Germantown, now named after him, to a Major League player, coach, and manager. Residents said as his career grew, Red never outgrow Germantown.