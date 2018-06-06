Suspects accused of thousands of car break-ins on the lam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Car break-in suspects, Lamonte Brown and Jason Holmes cut their GPS ankle monitoring devices and are on the run.

Brown's attorney advised him to turn himself in.

“My hope is he will surrender himself,” said Joel Schwartz, Lamonte Brown’s defense attorney.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said the men are suspects in about a thousand car break-ins in the downtown St. Louis area since 2014. The police investigation recovered hundreds of stolen items from three different homes in St. Louis and St. Louis County and charged Brown and Holmes in April with six counts of stealing and property damage. Two others were also charged in connection to the crimes, one in St. Louis and one in St. Louis County.

You could say Brown and Holmes caught a break when their bond was reduced from $150,000 to $50,000 with 10-percent cash down. Court records show they made bond at $5,000 dollars each and the court ordered them to wear GPS tracking monitors.

On May 31, Fox2 discovered from court records both Brown and Holmes were charged with 29 additional charges. Police said that at that point, a $250,000 bond was set with 20% secured.

“I believe within the next few days I was informed that he had cut it off,” said Schwartz, Brown’s attorney.

Police said they recovered the GPS ankle bracelets on May 29th at the Eastern Missouri Alternative Sentencing Services in Union, Missouri. It’s not known how the bracelets got there.

Police detectives are looking for both men. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

If your tip, called into CrimeStoppers, leads to the felony arrest of the subject(s) responsible for this crime you may receive a reward. All tips into CrimeStoppers are completely anonymous. We have no caller id, no voicemail and no way to trace an IP address. All tips must be called or emailed directly into the CrimeStoppers tip hotline only or must be received through our free p3 app to be eligible for the CrimeStoppers reward. At 866-371-TIPS (8477).