TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO – Town and CountryPolice are searching for a man who stole phones from the AT&T store located at 1030 Schnucks Woods Mill Plaza at the corner of Clayton and Woods Mill Roads in Town and Country. The phones were worth about $2,300.

The suspect left in a black Chevrolet TrailBlazer with noticeable “rust” on the passenger side.

It’s believed the man also stole i-Phones from the Bridgeton AT&T retail location.