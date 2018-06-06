Metro’s Most Wanted: David Delashmit homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On October 27th, 2007 David Delashmit who was 78-years-old was bringing milk and other groceries over to his longtime girlfriend's house. When he got the home in the 3700 block of McDonald he was approached by three teens on bikes.

St. Louis Police Lt. Scott Aubuchon said they think the teens were trying to rob Delashmit but something went wrong and he was stabbed in the torso.

Delashmit staggered to his girlfriend’s door. She called an ambulance and he died at the hospital from his injuries.

Aubuchon is hoping that someone may have seen or heard something over the years that could now help them solve this case.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case. All tips are anonymous. You can call or email CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

