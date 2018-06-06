ATF now investigating Chesterfield gun store break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting Chesterfield police after an early morning break-in at a gun store on Chesterfield Airport Road.

Before the Wednesday morning cleanup began outside Adventure Shooting Sports in Chesterfield, Jim Lynch received the 3 a.m. phone call no business owner wants to get.

“A couple guys had smashed the front window and jumped in and took some guns,” said Lynch.

Twenty weapons in total were stolen -- 14 handguns and six rifles. Lynch said the thieves were in and out in a minute and 21 seconds.

“They threw a sewer pipe through the front door and then two guys came in, threw another sewer pipe against the counter here, smashed that. They made two trips. They ran out with some stuff, came back in grabbed some more stuff, ran out and that was it," Lynch said.

Lynch gave the serial numbers of the stolen guns to police in hopes they’ll be able to track down the thieves.

“You kind of half expect it. There’s been so many break-ins at gun stores. It was probably just a matter of time,” he said.

Despite the sad commentary on this recent rash of crimes, Jim Lynch is trying to make the best of a bad situation.

“So I guess the next thing is to have a big break-in sale. We don’t have anywhere to put them now so, big break-in sale,” he said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.