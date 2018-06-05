× U.S. Steel to add 300 jobs at Granite City Works

PITTSBURGH, PA – Tuesday United States Steel Corporation announced it would restart the second of two blast furnaces at its Granite City Works in Granite City, Illinois. The restart of the “A” blast furnace is related to the increased demand for steel products and an improving economy in the United States.

The company expects to hire 300 new workers at its Granite City Works by the fourth quarter of 2018 to support the increased demand for steel. The restarted blast furnace is slated to be back online on or about October 1st, 2018.

Back in March U.S. Steel restarted the B blast furnace, bring back 500 positions filled by new and returning employees.