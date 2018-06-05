× Five charged in death of disabled man found encased in concrete

FULTON, Mo. – The Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged five Fulton residents Tuesday in connection with the death of a 31-year-old man whose remains were later found encased in concrete.

A grand jury issued the indictments on March 30, but they were only recently unsealed. The five defendants were taken into custody Tuesday morning.

According to prosecutors, Carl DeBrodie was reported missing from the Second Chance Group Home on April 14, 2017. His family said he suffered from a developmental disability.

DeBrodie’s remains were found in a trash bin, encased in concrete, in a storage unit a few miles from the group home.

DeBrodie’s family filed a lawsuit against the group home and the people entrusted to care for Carl.

The suit alleges Carl most likely died six months before he was reported missing. Staffers are accused of making Carl and another resident stay overnight in the basement of their personal home without beds or a mattress.

The lawsuit alleges that Carl and the resident were forced to fight each other for the amusement of staffers.

The following individuals were charged:

Sherry Paulo, 53 – client neglect, first-degree involuntary manslaughter, abandonment of a corpse, and two counts of making a false report of a missing person

Anthony Flores, 58 -client neglect, first-degree involuntary manslaughter, abandonment of a corpse, and two counts of making a false report of a missing person

Anthony R.K. Flores, 32 – two counts of making a false report of a missing person

Shaina Osborne, 29 – making a false report of a missing person

Mary Paulo, 34 – making a false report of a missing person

All five suspects remain in custody at the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office.