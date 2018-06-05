Director at St. Louis Priory School removed after ‘inappropriate images’ found on laptop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. - An administrator at a private Creve Coeur Catholic school has been removed after troubling images were found on his computer.

In a letter sent home to parents, the St. Louis Priory School’s headmaster, Father Gregory Mohrman, called the situation “a very serious matter” that “deeply saddened” him.

Mohrman said inappropriate images were found on the laptop computer of the administrator in question during a routine review of electronic devices used by the school staff.

Priory’s IT Director made the discovery.

The letter goes on to say that it appears the images were downloaded from the internet and the subjects were not associated with St. Louis Priory School.

Father Mohrman also writes that neither Priory nor St. Louis Abbey has received any allegations of inappropriate behavior against the administrator in question.

Priory is an all-boys school and is part of the St. Louis Archdiocese, providing a Benedictine education.

Mohrman’s letter does not detail the images that were found.

However, Creve Coeur police said that Priory officials contacted them last Wednesday to report what police called suspicious items on a school-owned computer.

Creve Coeur police confirmed its detectives were investigating but said at this point, it’s unclear if any laws have been broken.

Father Mohrman said the administrator in question was immediately removed from his roles at the school when the images were found and was no longer in his on-campus residence.

A counselor-facilitated session was held last night at Priory for parents.