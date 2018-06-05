Alton resident sick of smelling feces, frustrated over lack of action to rid apartment of cats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL - Neighbors said about a dozen cats are living inside an Alton home and the residents have not been there in months.

Nadia Knight’s cousins live below an apartment on Maupin Avenue in Alton. She said her cousins called her because they were getting sick from the smell of cat feces from the floor above them. She said they had not seen the tenants in months and started sending Knight pictures of the cats left in the home.

“I came over and I actually looked in the window,” Knight said. “As soon as I got up there a bunch of adult cats and kittens were up there clawing at each other meowing. To me, it is crying for help.”

Through a cracked window Knight fed the cats and began calling animal control, the police, building and zoning and whoever else she could think of, but no one could help.

The Alton building and zoning supervisor told Fox 2 that she went out to the home and marked it as condemned, but in order to go inside the Director of Animal Control would have to deem that the animals have been abandoned and get a search warrant. She said he can’t do that right now because he is off work recovering from an injury. She said the only other way to get inside is if the landlord allows animal control.

The landlord told Fox 2 that because of eviction rules he legally can’t get into the home until tomorrow. That answer that didn’t sit well with Knight

“I’ve spoken with firefighters, I’ve spoken with three officers, building and zoning, the humane society, everyone and they all said it leads back to the landlord. He has legal access and an option to allow anyone to come in there and retrieve the animals, period,” said Knight.

The landlord said he does to have a time set up for animal control to come to the home once he regains possession.