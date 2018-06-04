Woman concerned for own residence after city-owned home collapses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City building inspectors are investigating a house collapse, but a neighbor says the vacant home has been a nuisance property for years.

The home collapse occurred late Monday morning on Genevieve Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. The loud noise scared Vergie Woods, a next-door neighbor.

“I heard it, but just me and my little chihuahua, and he ran one way and I ran the other,” she said.

Woods said a fire heavily damaged the small house 12 years ago and that it’s been falling apart ever since. She frequently picks up debris from the house on her property and this collapse damage her fence.

“And I don’t want it falling down on my house, tearing it up no more,” she said.

Woods said she tried to get the city to do something since it is city-owned property.

“I done called and they ain’t sent nobody out,” Woods said. "I talked to the alderman lady last year and she said they had some kind of fund going on. I ain’t heard back from them once!”

The St. Louis Land Reutilization Authority is listed as owners of the one-and-a-half story frame house. Fox 2/KPLR 11 attempted to contact St. Louis City Hall for more information from the building department’s investigation, but our calls have not been returned.

“I just want them to tear it down, cause it’s dangerous; we got kids on the street and you know how kids get into mischief and I don’t want one of them to get caught up in there,” Woods said.