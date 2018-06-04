× Former Scott Air Force Base commander faces sexual assault charges

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – The former head of Scott Air Force Base was charged Monday following a months-long investigation into alleged sexual misconduct.

Col. John Howard was relieved of his command of the 375th Air Mobility Wing in December 2017.

According to Captain Ryan DeCamp, a spokesman for SAFB, Howard was charged in military court with two specifications of cruelty and maltreatment, two specifications of sexual assault, one specification of conduct unbecoming an officer, and one specification of fraternization in violation of the Uniformed Code of Military Justice.