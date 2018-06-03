× Fatal accident Saturday night in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a one-vehicle fatal accident on Fox Creek Road in Franklin County that occurred on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

The car was traveling eastbound on Fox Creek Road with it partially veered off the right side of the road. The driver corrected the steering, then the car traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The passenger of the vehicle, 29-year-old Kaileigh Weaks of Leslie, MO, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle suffered moderate injuries. Both the driver and passenger were not wearing a seatbelt.