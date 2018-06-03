× County Police look to the public to identify victim in fatal accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man killed in a fatal accident.

The accident occurred on May 30th just before 11:30 pm at North Highway 67 and Mondoubleau Lane in North St. Louis County.

The victim was a white male, 55 to 60-years-old was struck and killed while attempting to cross Highway 67. Police say the man is 5’7”, 167 lbs., and partially bald with gray hair. He was wearing white t-shirt, gray pants and black shoes.

If you have any information on the identity of this man, please call the St. Louis County Police at 314-615-4623.