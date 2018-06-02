Gun Violence Prevention Coalition host rally to raise awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - As part of Wear Orange Weekend and following National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 1st, the Wear Orange coalition will host a Wear Orange Block Party in St. Louis to honor the lives of those affected by gun violence and to elevate gun violence prevention efforts nationwide.

Orange honors the more than 90 lives cut short and the hundreds more wounded by gun violence every day. Organizations and a series of landmarks in all 50 states will have participated in the Wear Orange campaign.

Here in St. Louis, 95.5 The Lou (WFUN) & Hot 104.1 (WHHL), Better Family Life and St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers will partner to promote Wear Orange Day in a walk on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

The walk will start at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church located at 1118 N. Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63106 and will conclude at Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club located at 2901 N. Grand Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.

Following the walk, a rally and a community resource fair will take place at Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club until 2 p.m.

June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month and was created in an effort to raise awareness surrounding the issue of senseless gun violence in communities across America. The focus of this effort is to lead a bipartisan charge to concentrate annual heightened attention to gun violence and gun safety.

“With gun violence at a pandemic level it is critical for us to act now,” says Radio One St. Louis Station Manager, Nate Dixon.

According to wearorange.org, orange is the color hunters use to protect themselves and others from harm, it is a bright bold color that demands to be seen, expresses our collective hope as a nation – a hope for a future free from gun violence.

“The goal is to help save lives by offering hope and opportunity to those in need through the many resources available on this day,” says Christina Bailey, Lead of the Radio One Local Government Task Force.

For more information on how you can participate in this awareness event www.wearorangestl.com. Learn more about the national organization and other events at www.wearorange.org.