ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - St. Louis County police are investigating a pair of suspicious deaths Friday evening in north county.

The investigation is centered on an apartment complex in the 6600 block of Cracklewood Lane.P

Police the victims are Ashley Cotton, 24, and her son 1-year-old Isaiah Booker..

The cause of the death for both was not immediately disclosed, but police say the incident is not being investigated as a criminal matter.