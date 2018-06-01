Weather Kid of the Week – Joe Budzinski

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. - Joe Budzinski is a 6th grader at Lakeview Elementary School in the Wentzville School District. According to his mother, Joe posts weather videos and photography to his social media accounts and has been an aspiring meteorologist since he was very little. Joe is fascinated by tornadoes and wants to be a storm chaser as well. Joe Budzinski is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.