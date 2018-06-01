× Sheena Greitens: ‘It has been an honor & privilege to serve as First Lady of my adopted state’

ST. LOUIS – Sheena Grieitens wife of Governor Eric Greitens announced via Twitter Friday that she was honored to serve as the First lady of Missouri.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced his resignation Tuesday afternoon amid a pair of scandals involving separate allegations of invasion of privacy and campaign finance violations. The resignation will be effective Friday, June 1.

The governor held a news conference from his office at the Missouri Capitol at 4:25 p.m. Greitens said personal and political attacks on friends, family, and colleagues affected his decision to step down.

“I will let the fairness of this process be judged by history,” Greitens said.

“We must as we have always done, work to improve the lives of those around us. This is not the end of our fight. The time has come to tend to those who are wounded. For the moment, let us walk off the battlefield with our heads held high.”