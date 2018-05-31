The Magic House’s new exhibits just in time for summer vacation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - New exhibits are now open at The Magic House just in time for summer vacation.

Forts and Clubhouses featuring TapeScape

Through September 3, museum visitors can test their creativity and engineering skills. Kids may use everyday household items to build the ultimate fort, parents will not have to worry about cleaning up the living room after.

This exhibit has been featured at The Magic House before, but this year a new element has been added. TapeScape is an innovative playscape made almost entirely out of packing tape. Beginning June 1, kids can crawl, climb and slide through this playful, STEAM-inspired exhibit. TapeScape will be open until Sept. 3.

Entry into Forts and Clubhouses featuring TapeScape is free with museum admission.

Sandcastle Beach

Through June 24, museum visitors can experience a day at the beach at The Magic House's new exhibit, Sandcastle Beach.

Ten truckloads of sand were brought in to transform The Magic House's backyard into a beachfront park. Guests may lounge in the shade of a big umbrella, search for seashells or build a sandcastle.

Entry into Sandcastle Beach is free with museum admission. Sandcastle Beach closes one hour prior to normal museum hours.