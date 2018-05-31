After a 30+ year hiatus from recording and touring, the band Utopia, fronted by rock icon Todd Rundgren, returned to an enthusiastic crowd in St. Louis on May 9th at Peabody Opera House. Joined on stage by longtime members Kasim Sultan and John “Willie” Wilcox, Utopia performed songs from a vast catalog of music from their experimental progressive rock era of the 1970s through their power pop quartet era of the 1980s.
PICTURES: Todd Rundgren’s Utopia Tour 2018
-
Earth, Wind & Fire coming to Peabody Opera House
-
John Legend performs at Variety the Children’s Charity Dinner with the Stars
-
Metro East woman to wear special Ralph Lauren dress for charity fashion show
-
Video shows woman lower herself into storm drain to save ducklings
-
Republicans ready to assist in transfer of power from Greitens to Parson
-
-
Trump says US has not ‘given up anything’ in North Korea talks
-
State legislators react to ruling not dropping Greitens felony case
-
Missouri AG to investigate Housing Authority over mice infested Clinton-Peabody projects
-
De Soto student airlifted to hospital after falling from bluff on field trip
-
House Special Investigative Committee to release Greitens’ report Wednesday
-
-
Missouri concludes its 2018 legislative session
-
Clinton-Peabody residents plan to pressure housing commissioners over mice infestation
-
9-year-old battling brain cancer gets to be FBI agent for a day