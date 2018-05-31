PICTURES: Big St. Charles 2019 Calendar Model Search – April

Posted 5:45 pm, May 31, 2018, by

Big St. Charles Motorsports is looking for 12 ladies to grace the pages of their 2019 Calendar. The search continues through September. April’s contest saw the crowning of Miss January and Miss February.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline