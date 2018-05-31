Free cab rides in Kirkwood start May 31

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO- Free cab rides are available beginning Thursday to help Kirkwood residents and visitors get around the Downtown Kirkwood area.

The free rides are available from Electric Cab North America on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m through December 29.

People wanting to use the Downtown Kirkwood Connector service can hail a ride or call (314) 252-8889 to request a pickup. No payment or tips are exchanged.

Visitors should park in areas where parking is more readily available like Kirkwood City Hall and the Station Plaza Garages then have the connector service take them to their destination.

Last year was the first year for the program, and city officials say it was well received.

On Saturday, June 9, the service will be available earlier in the day for the Kirkwood Route 66 Festival: Cars & Guita