Endangered Silver Advisory Alert issued for Florissant man

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Update: Richard found safe and returned home.

FLORISSANT, MO – Police are asking the public to help find a 72-year-old man.

The Florissant Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Richard Robinson. He was last seen at a home in the 3700 block of Hambletonian Dr at 5:10 p.m. on May 31.

Robinson is a black male, 5’7, 175 lbs, gray hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue denim hat, a multi-color beige and brown button-up shirt, jean jacket and blue jeans.

The 72-year-old man was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. He walked out of an unsecured front door and walked away from a residence. Robinson is usually closely monitored.

If you have any information immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Florissant Police Department at 314-972-2032.