× Tennessee sheriff’s deputy fatally shot after suspicious vehicle call

A manhunt was underway in Tennessee Wednesday for a man suspected of fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy responding to a suspicious vehicle report, authorities said.

Steven Wiggins was identified as a person of interest in Wednesday morning’s fatal shooting of Dickson County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Daniel Baker, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland said.

Baker had responded to a resident’s 911 call about a suspicious vehicle about 7 a.m. in Dickson County — just over 40 miles west of Nashville, Niland said.

After a period of not being able to contact the deputy, Baker’s vehicle was tracked with GPS about 2 miles from the location of the initial call by an officer from another agency, Niland said. Baker was dead in his vehicle.

“You can see what can transpire from something that we think is just a suspicious vehicle,” an emotional Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe told reporters.

Investigators identified Wiggins from video from the area, Niland said. She said an unidentified female was being interviewed in connection with the case.

Wiggins has been added to the TBI’s 10 most wanted list and a $7,500 reward offered for information leading to his capture, CNN affiliate WZTV reported.

“There’s not much I can say today other than our hearts are shattered,” Bledsoe said.

“This is one of our best deputies. He’s a supervisor. He’s worked his way up to sergeant. On patrol, he’s one of the guys who puts it on the line every day to keep our community safe.”

Bledsoe had a message for Wiggins: “If he is listening or anyone listening that knows him, that can talk some sense into him that he will turn himself in, that’s what he needs to do.”

Baker’s mother, Veronica Bryan, described him as a kind and compassionate young man in a statement to the station.

“He loved his family, and adored his wife and daughter,” the statement said. “He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He served his country in the Marines and came home to serve his community. He was a faithful servant to all.”

Wiggins is also wanted by the Cheatham County Sheriff’s office and TBI for aggravated assault and theft in a separate case.