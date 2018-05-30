Police chase stolen dump truck into south St. Louis; suspect under arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A man driving a stolen dump truck from Washington County led police on a chase that wound through Illinois and back into downtown St. Louis.

The crime spree began in Washington County, Missouri. According to the Washington County sheriff, his office got a call around 5:30 a.m. from a foreman at a work yard in Potosi. He reported that when his crew showed up to work, they noticed a dump truck and trailer along with tools, chainsaw,s and other equipment had been stolen.

Fortunately, the truck was a rental and equipped with GPS, so they were able to locate the stolen truck.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office alerted other law enforcement agencies that the truck was on the move and headed towards the St. Louis area.

At some point, the truck made it to Jefferson County and the driver ditched the trailer in Imperial. It was also equipped with GPS and later located by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect then drove the truck northbound on Interstate 55, then onto I-255 and across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. Bommarito Automotive Skyfox caught up to the truck as it was headed northbound on I-255.

The truck exited onto Route 15 into East St. Louis where could be seen traveling in the wrong direction before heading onto the Eads Bridge.

Back in Missouri, the driver traveled south on I-55 into Soulard and turned down an alley near Pestalozzi Street and S. 13th St. where the driver ran into a dumpster. The suspect then abandoned the truck in the alley.

At one point, it appeared the suspect went into a house and came out wearing a black jacket.

He can then be seen casually walking through the neighborhood and right past a police car. The officer began to follow the suspect who then ran from the area.

The suspect, on foot, made his way onto I-55 and ran in front of a St. Louis City Forestry Division truck and jumped onto the side of the moving vehicle.

“Once he jumped in the truck he said, ‘Drive. I’m in trouble,’" said Bruce Norman, who also works for the Forestry Division and was driving the truck behind the truck the suspect jumped on. "And when he said ‘Drive. I’m in trouble,’ or whatever that’s when (Norman's colleague) saw all the police behind him, and he pulled over. Before he could stop the truck, the guy had jumped out of the truck while the truck was going and jumped over the wall."

After climbing over the barrier wall, the suspect appears like he is trying to carjack a white SUV at Cherokee St. and S. 2nd St. He can be seen getting in the passenger seat moments before police surround the vehicle and take the suspect into custody.

Police have not yet identified the suspect or said what charges he may be facing.

