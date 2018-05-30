Local leaders look forward to working with Governor-to-be Parson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Elected officials from the St. Louis area and civic leaders gathered Wednesday in Forest Park for a summit on regional challenges and opportunities. The summit, called by the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, focused on four areas: economic development, workforce development, crime and safety and state policy pertaining to the St. Louis region.

Council chairman, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, says he was happy to see Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resign.

Stenger told Fox 2 he looks forward to working with governor-to-be Mike Parson.

"I think we're going to be able to work with Governor Parson on issues related to public safety. I think it's going to be a whole new day for dealing with him on issues around economic development, and really the important role that our region plays in this state's economic ecosphere. I mean we are the economic engine for the entire state." SAID Stenger.

Stenger says area business leaders see the Greitens resignation as something positive and believe Parson will have a different mindset on economic development matters. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson agrees Governor Greitens made the right decision and also looks forward to working with Parson.

"I think he's a guy with a long legislative history and he's been in the Lieutenant Governor's office for a little while now, so I think he does understand the process. I’m sure he understands how important the St. Louis region is to the state, and so that's a good start.” Said Krewson.