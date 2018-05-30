Litchfield schools placed on lockdown after ammo found in bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITCHFIELD, Ill. - Two pieces of ammunition were found in the men’s bathroom at Litchfield High School Wednesday morning.

According to police, the discovery took place around 8:40 a.m. and the middle and high schools were placed on a soft lockdown at around 9:30 a.m. The students were taken to a safe location and their parents contacted.

The high schoolers who drove to campus and those who were carpooling with them were escorted out of the building.

"The school has been surrounded by local police as well as officers from the county sheriff’s office and Secretary of State police," WICS-TV reporter Amanda Henderson said.

Illinois State Police District 18 said law enforcement assisted the Litchfield Police Department, Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office, and ILEAS Swat Team. Ambulances were not on scene but they were staged if their need arose.

Police said student pick-up locations were identified and information was released to parents. Investigators said they are dealing with juveniles and cannot release more information at this time.

This was to be the last day of school for the district. It's unclear if students will have to make up the day.

We are outside Litchfield High School and Middle School, where the school has been surrounded by local police as well as officers from the county sheriff’s office and Secretary of State police. @wics_abc20 @foxillinois pic.twitter.com/SIj2fPpTPF — Amanda Henderson (@AmandaWICS) May 30, 2018