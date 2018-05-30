× Judge refuses to reduce bond for suspect in deadly Ballpark Village shooting

ST. LOUIS – A judge has refused to reduce bond for the suspect charged in April’s deadly shooting at Ballpark Village. Scotty Lee is accused of killing Corey Hall and injuring another person during an argument at a private party at the Budweiser Brew House.

Lee is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and assault.

Corey Hall was a father and a newlywed who was celebrating his birthday the night he was killed.

Hall’s brother and his widow both spoke against reducing bond during today’s hearing.

They called the incident a devastating tragedy for the whole family.