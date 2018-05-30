× Human remains found along Mississippi River identified

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators determined that human remains discovered in a south St. Louis County park last September belong to a man reported missing months earlier.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, police from the North County Precinct were called to the area of N. Highway 67 near the Lewis Bridge on the morning of July 9 for a suspicious vehicle.

Police found an abandoned car along the embankment of the Missouri River. The vehicle was traced to Christopher Harris.

Police searched the area with the assistance of canines and the Fire and Rescue Squad but found no sign of Harris.

Granda said Harris, a St. Louis City resident, was listed as a missing person.

Nearly two months later, hikers on a morning walk at Bee Tree County Park on Labor Day found the remains of a size 13 foot inside a shoe. Granda said the hikers were walking along the western banks of the Mississippi River when they found the shoe.

Police conducted exhaustive searches of the area with dogs and helicopters, including additional searches of the river, but found no other body parts.

On May 30, 2018, St. Louis County police announced DNA evidence helped them identify the foot as belonging to 27-year-old Christopher Moore.

Granda said Moore remains listed as a missing person in St. Louis City.