Chesterfield girl makes finals of National Spelling Bee

WASHINGTON D.C. – Eleven-year-old Alice Liu advanced to the finals Scripps National Spelling Bee for the second straight year.

Liu, who attends Crestview Middle School, is one of 41 finalists at the 2018 competition. A record number of kids entered the competition this year — 516.

Last year, Liu was eliminated by the word “galanas.”

The finals are slated to take place Thursday evening.

The champion will receive a $40,000 cash prize and an engraved trophy from Scripps, a $2,500 cash prize and a complete reference library courtesy of Merriam-Webster, talk show appearances, and more.