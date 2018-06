Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – things are a buzz on the rooftop of the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in the Central West End. Last May the Chase received two bee hives with 10,000 bees in each hive and hope to end up with 100,000 bees by September.

The Chase hopes to produce about 15 gallons of honey by year's end to use in various recipes and to sell in the gift shop.

Fox 2’s Kim Hudson put on a bee suit to get a closer look.