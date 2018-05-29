St. Louis County Council approves $600,000 in raises for jail employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - In an early meeting Tuesday (May 29), the St. Louis County Council wasted no time reversing several vetoes recently issued by County Executive Steve Stenger. One of the issues debated, which drew a crowd of St. Louis County Justice Center employees, had to do with funding raises for these employees.

The council approved spending $600,000 in raises for about 120 county jail employees including correction officers and medical employees. Many of these employees complained they were not included in the raises from the Proposition P tax approved by voters in 2017.

According to Stenger, he is in favor of raises but vetoed the bill because it wrongfully appropriates money from Prop P for the medical employees who fall under the health department and, therefore, should not receive raises using funds from the public safety tax.

Council members argue that clerical workers in the prosecuting attorney`s office got raises and many county employees who work with prisoners did not.

Stenger proposed using Prop P funds to cover raises for certain Justice Center employees like corrections officers and using money from the Health Fund to cover raises for Corrections Medicine employees.

Tuesday`s meeting had been moved up to 10 a.m. because three of the four measures are proposed charter amendments which need to be filed with the Board of Elections before 5 p.m.