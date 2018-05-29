Proud to Serve: Jamie Thomas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday News 11 honored a first responder with our "Proud to Serve" award. We recognize Paramedic Jamie Thomas with the Lincoln County Ambulance District.

She puts her life on the line every time she gets in an ambulance, but her job as a paramedic is just as important to her as her role as mother to three elementary aged children.

The Lincoln County Ambulance District averages more than 6,500 calls a year and covers more than 630 square miles from Troy, Winfield, Elsberry, Moscow Mills and Silex.

We gave Jamie $250 from Imo's Pizza and $500 from Art Van Furniture.

