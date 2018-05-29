Man found shot to death in the Soulard neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man outside a Soulard bar early Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 12:15 a.m. on Russell Boulevard and Menard Street, just outside of Bastille Bar and Grill.

Police found the victim, identified as 51-year-old John Keene, was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a witness, Keene was an off-duty bartender at the bar.

Later Tuesday, Keene's friends gathered at the bar to show support for the victim and console one another. His grieving friends stopped by to drop off flowers outside the bar on tables decorated with rainbow balloons. Many of them left messages of their memories with him and expressing their sadness, and wishing they could hug him one last time.

His friends said Keene was kind, loving, and always had a smile on his face.

They’ve set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.