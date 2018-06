× Hazelwood firefighters rescue puppy trapped in sewer

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Hazelwood firefighters came to the rescue of a poor pup who got trapped in a sewer Monday.

Around 2 p.m., the fire truck crew answered the call to a puppy who fell into a sewer in the 7200 block of Boellner Drive.

The firefighters on the scene were able to climb down into the sewer and safely retrieve the uninjured puppy.

Officials aren’t sure how the dog found himself in the predicament.

