Greitens resigns, citing strain on family and mounting legal bills

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will resign from office Friday, June 1 at 5 p.m. His announcement came after weeks of criminal and legislative investigations which plagued his administration.

Staff members appeared as though they had been crying when the governor walked into the room and talked about what he called the “ordeal.”

Governor Eric Greitens said, “This ordeal has been designed to cause an incredible amount of strain on my family, millions of dollars in mounting legal bills, endless personal attacks designed to cause maximum damage to family and friends.”

He said his administration had done a lot while he was in office but he did not mention specific accomplishments. Greitens said, “The last few months have been incredibly difficult for me my family, for my team, for my friends, and for many, many people that I love.”

Democrats and many leading Republicans called on him to resign after criminal and legislative investigations were launched. He was suspected of invading the privacy of his former mistress. He did confess to the affair; the charge was dismissed. Lawmakers examined many questions concerning the Greitens’ campaign fundraising tactics. The governor took little responsibility for his problems other than to say, “I am not perfect but I have not broken any laws nor committed any offense worthy of this treatment.”

The former Navy Seal appeared emotional towards the end of his statement. He said, “The time has come though, to tend to those who have been wounded and to care for those who needs us most. For the moment let us walk off the battlefield with our heads held high.”

He said he’s met with many citizens across the state who harbor extraordinary anger because of the ordeal.