ST. LOUIS - St. Louis city police are investigating a shooting in north St.Louis that occurred Sunday.

According to authorities, the victim was driving his dodge charger at the intersection of Kennerly and Hamilton and was shot in the buttocks.

After being struck he crashed his car into a nearby street light. The victim is identified as a 26-year-old man.

A nearby neighbor said first responders pulled a little girl from the back seat of the car.

An investigation is ongoing.