Storm damage closes Schlafly’s ‘Art Outside’ festival in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, MO - Schlafly Brewery has canceled Sunday's Art Outside festival at the Maplewood Bottleworks after major storm damage. Severe weather swept through St. Louis early Sunday morning. They posted this message on Twitter Sunday morning:

"Due to major storm damage the festival is cancelled today. We strongly encourage you to visit the artist list on our website and do what you can to help support the amazing local artists who came out this weekend. Head over to <a class="twitter-timeline-link" title="http://www.schlafly.com/events/artoutside/" href="https://t.co/jLrT0gzj1r" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"><span class="invisible">http://www.</span><span class="js-display-url">schlafly.com/events/artouts</span><span class="invisible">ide/</span><span class="tco-ellipsis"><span class="invisible"> </span>…</span></a> to find the list of artists."

Art Outside started Friday night. It was to run through Sunday evening. The event is described on Schlafly's website as: "Like beer, art brings people together. That’s why we established Schlafly’s Art Outside Festival back in 2004. Hosted at the Bottleworks location in Maplewood, we aim to raise awareness and appreciation of art and music created in our very own community.

<em> </em>We feature artists you’ve never heard of and deliver a family-friendly experience you won’t find anywhere else. Get closer to 15,000 of your neighbors, and get to know art without pretense."