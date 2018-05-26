Tombstones vandalized at Glen Carbon cemetery

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Sunset Hill Memorial Estates Cemetery at 50 Fountain Drive in Glen Carbon had approximately 150 to 200 tombstones vandalized Saturday morning. The tombstones were spray-painted with swastikas. The Estates across the way were vandalized as well.

Due to the extent of the damages, Glen Carbon Police have called in Illinois State Police. Illinois State Police will handle the investigation.

Police told cemetery staff that they suspect the vandalism occurred between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday.

Employees of the cemetery had worked hard to get the grounds looking good for the weekend since it is their busiest. They say the cemetery is non-denominational so the reason for the swastikas is puzzling.

Cemetery staff plan to work until they can clean everything up.

The Edwardsville Police Department has released security camera footage of a possible suspect wanted in connection to this vandalism. If you have any information, contact the police.