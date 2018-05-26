Suspect arrested in vandalism of Metro East homes and headstones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN CARBON, IL- An arrest has been made in the vandalism of headstones at a Glen Carbon IL cemetery.

Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Police Departments say they have arrested a 34-year-old male suspect Saturday evening.

Crews have been out here working all day trying to clean off the graffiti from these gravestones at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates Cemetery. They have managed to clean most of them but the older ones can be harder to clean. You can see a little bit of the swastika left on some headstones. Crews say they’re trying their best to at least get most of the graffiti off before their busiest day of the year for their Memorial Day remembrance.

Grounds supervisor Mark Johnson was devastated to see the vandalism when he arrived at work this morning. He estimates somewhere between 150 and 200 grave markers were tagged. Many with what looks like a swastika. He says the suspects also tagged their old office building, two private mausoleums and, and statues in the cemetery. Johnson says the outpouring support from the community has been incredible. He says many families have been coming out to check if their loved one’s gravestones have been marked.

The cemetery is nondenominational, and Johnson believes that these headstones we’re randomly targeted.