Metro East residents heartbroken over swastikas painted on tombstones and homes

GLEN CARBON, IL - The site of swastikas spray-painted on some 200 headstones at the Sunset Hill Memorial Estates Cemetery brought some visitors to tears Saturday morning. Michelle Browning was one of those visitors who was crying. Her grandfather, a United State Marine, was buried at the cemetery.

I mean I hadn’t cried about my grandpa in I don’t know how long,” said a tearful Browning.

Cemetery officials says a great deal of effort goes into making sure the cemetery is ready for Memorial Day, the busiest day of the year. Workers noticed the swastikas when they arrived and notified police. Glen Carbon Police requested assistance from the Illinois State Police.

“It’s heartbreaking for the families,” said Mark Johnson, cemetery grounds superintendent. “It’s heartbreaking for us.”

A private Edwardsville subdivision across the street was also targeted. A few homes were covered in swastika’s spray painted on the homes and garages. Edwardsville Police shared surveillance video from their Facebook page of a possible suspect. https://www.facebook.com/EdwardsvillePoliceDepartment/videos/2203769432973451

“I hope they catch the jerks who did it,” said Browning.

Johnson said his staff will work until the vandalism is cleaned off the headstones.

“We’re supposed to honor those people who have gone on before us and this is definitely no way to honor somebody,” said Johnson.