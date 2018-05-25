Young vandals cause thousands in damage to Jennings funeral home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, Mo. - Kelvin Baucom, owner of Baucom’s Funeral Home, has been renovating his new location for the last eight months only to have two boys come and graffiti the wall, among other things. He wants them to pay for it with sweat equity.

The video shows one of the boys spelling out “Jonathan” on the retaining wall of the funeral home, along with other markings and a racial slur.

Baucom said Wednesday the boys strolled in as an employee was washing vehicles.

“So my car wash guy asked, ‘Who are you guys, what you want’ and they said, ‘We know the owner, we’re (his) grandkids,’ and they proceeded to jump all around inside the limousines and in my truck,” he said.

It was all caught on surveillance video.

“You can see them jumping in and out of the car, turning the lights on that we do our perceptions with, I mean, they were just having themselves a ball,” he said.

At this point, Baucom said he got a phone call from the employee, who suspected these boys were up to no good.

“You see, he took something out of there,” Baucom said.

The video shows one of the boys distracting the worker while his friend walks out with a can of spray paint he found in the garage.

“He puts up behind him, walks out, and he couldn’t see anything on here,” he said.

The boy then proceeded to graffiti the wall.

“It seems like a lot of the kids are out of hand. The lack of respect is gone. No respect whatsoever for adults or the elderly,” Baucom said.

Baucom estimated the damage to be around $3,000. He filed a police report but thinks these boys need to learn a good, old-fashioned lesson.

“I’m gonna leave this on here and hopefully I’m gonna make them come out and wash it off,” he said. “Something needs to be done about it.”

Baucom wanted to open the new location in June and hopes to get it cleaned up before then. If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to contact the Jennings Police Department.