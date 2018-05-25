MEHLVILLE, Mo. - Adriana Bagley is a fourth-grader at Blades Elementary School in the Mehlville School District. According to her mother, Adriana is always asking questions about the weather and, in the future, wants to become a meteorologist. She even dressed up as one for career day last month. Adriana Bagley is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid of the Week – Adriana Bagley
