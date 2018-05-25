× Suspect in custody after shots fired at Indiana middle school

(CNN) — At least three people were injured after a shooting Friday at a middle school in Noblesville, Indiana, police said.

A suspect is in custody after what Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. John Perrine earlier called an active shooter incident at Noblesville West Middle School.

Perrine said via Twitter that two people were being transported to hospitals. But hospital officials said at least three people, including one adult, were being treated. One student had an ankle fracture.

The school was on lockdown, said Jackie Chatteron, a receptionist for the school district.

Aerial news video showed rows of students being evacuated and escorted to school buses.

Students were being taken to Noblesville High School, where parents can pick them up, the state police said.

June 1 is the last day of school, according to the school’s website.

The shooting comes a week after 10 people were killed at a school in Santa Fe, Texas.

There have been 23 school shootings where someone was hurt or killed so far this year — an average of more than one shooting a week.

Noblesville is about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.