ST. LOUIS, MO — There will be more time to go wild at the St. Louis Zoo. Summer hours will be starting tonight.

On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays the zoo will be open from 8am until 7pm. This includes Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. During the week the hours are from 8am to 5pm.

Tonight the Jungle Boogie concert series kicks off with the Funky Butt Brass Band.