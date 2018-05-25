St. Louis County Greek Fest opens at Assumption Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – It wouldn't be Memorial Day Weekend without the annual St. Louis County Greek Fest at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church.

The church has been preparing for six months for the four-day weekend festival featuring Greek music and dancing a marketplace, church tours and of course the wonderful Greek food.

For the members of Assumption Church, this is an opportunity to share their heritage and faith and food with others.

From shish kabobs to baklava and more, all of it made by the volunteers and members of this Greek Orthodox church, this is a feast for your senses and your saints.

You'll want to look up at the ceiling and the hand-carved wooden altar.

New this year is free handicap parking at Assumption. Shuttle buses will bring between 20,000 and 30,000 people to the festival.