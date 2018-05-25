× SEMO’s beloved ‘Gum Tree’ landmark split in half

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – A beloved landmark on Southeast Missouri State University’s campus is no more. SEMO alumni were saddened to learn the Gum Tree, located atop Cardiac Hill, was split in two.

The school made the announcement Friday afternoon on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

It’s unclear what split the tree. Campus authorities are investigating the matter.

Over the last several decades, students have walked up Cardiac Hill and shoved their used chewing gum against the tree. The Gum Tree nickname eventually stuck.

This is actually the second Gum Tree in the school’s history. The first tree, located in the same spot, was allegedly chopped down with an ax in October 1989 and replaced in short order.

The Gum Tree is in two. We don’t know what happened & can only speculate at this time. We appreciate your patience as we await a decision regarding what will become of this campus icon. #GumTreeDown #CrackedInHalf #GumTreeStump #GumTreeMystery #TreeTwoInTurmoil #TwiceTheTree pic.twitter.com/N2QTVJEaY9 — SE Missouri State (@SEMissouriState) May 25, 2018