2 children shot, wounded in separate shootings

ST.LOUIS- Two young children and an adult are recovering from their injuries sustained during separate shooting incidents in the St. Louis area Thursday night.

A six-year-old and a 29-year-old were shot on the Kingshighway overpass at Interstate 70 in North St. Louis around 7:15 p.m. They were said to be in critical, stable condition when they were taken to the hospital.

Witnesses told police there were two cars traveling from West Florissant Avenue onto N. Kingshighway Boulevard and the occupants of those vehicles were shooting at one another. The two victims were caught in the crossfire.

In another incident around 7 p.m., an eight-year-old was shot at her home on Lawnview Drive in Moline Acres. An officer at the scene said the girl appeared to be in good spirits before being taken to the hospital.

Police were looking for the shooter, possibly in a white vehicle that was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

If anyone has any information about either case, call the police. All tips may be made anonymously.